SPRINGFIELD — Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) concluded her district-wide tour of hospitals and community health centers, highlighting the devastating consequences of proposed Medicaid cuts being pushed by Congressional Republicans.

Article continues after sponsor message

Over the past week, Budzinski visited health care facilities across Illinois’ 13th district to speak with frontline providers and patients about the real-world impact of slashing Medicaid funding. The tour began at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville, continued with a visit to the Chestnut Clinic in Granite City, and concluded with stops at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign and Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.

“Every stop on this tour reinforced what I’ve long known—Medicaid is a lifeline for our communities,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Community health centers across Central and Southern Illinois rely on Medicaid to keep their doors open, pay staff, and provide critical services like prenatal care, mental health treatment, and preventive screenings. I took this tour to shine a light on what’s at stake, and I’m going to keep fighting to protect Medicaid and ensure every Illinoisan has access to the health care they deserve.”

The tour comes on the heels of House Republicans passing a tax package that would require an $880 billion cut to Medicaid—funds that would be redirected to finance tax breaks for billionaires and large corporations. These cuts would severely undermine the ability of local hospitals and community health centers to deliver essential care, particularly to vulnerable and underserved populations.

More like this: