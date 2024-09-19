WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced her support for the bipartisan Pharmacists Fight Back Act which would prohibit large Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) from manipulating drug prices and restricting network access and patient choice in federal healthcare plans.

Article continues after sponsor message

Under the current system, PBMs act as middlemen between manufacturers, insurers and pharmacies - inflating drug prices at the expense of patients, community pharmacies and American taxpayers. PBMs frequently require patients to get brand-name medications even when a cheaper generic version is available. The Pharmacists Fight Back Act cracks down on these predatory practices by implementing a transparent pharmacy reimbursement model using market-based pricing. It also removes the ability of PBMs to restrict patient choice through network exclusions and protects community pharmacists by prohibiting PBMs from steering patients toward PBM-affiliated pharmacies.



“For too long, greedy PBMs have taken advantage of hardworking Americans, jacking up prices on lifesaving medications to line their own pockets,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “The Pharmacists Fight Back Act will take on PBMs by cracking down on their predatory practices that harm seniors, squeeze out community pharmacies and rip off American taxpayers. No one should have to choose between putting food on the table for their family and getting the prescription they need - but that is the reality for countless folks in Central and Southern Illinois and across the country. Lowering drug costs is critical to tackling the cost-of-living crisis, and I’m proud to support this legislation that will provide the transparency and accountability to do just that.”

More like this: