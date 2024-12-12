WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) spoke from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize two Illinois state championship football teams from the Metro East – the East St. Louis Flyers and the Belleville Althoff Crusaders.

On November 28th, the East St. Louis Flyers won their eleventh Class 6A State Championship with a 48-28 victory over Geneva. The Belleville Althoff Crusaders won their first Class 1A title since 1990 after beating Lena-Winslow 57-14.

Dierre Hill Jr., who was recently named the 2024 Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, led the Crusaders to victory. The Belleville senior has committed to play for the University of Oregon next year.

Budzinski’s remarks can be found below:

“I rise today to recognize two state champion football teams in my district - the East St. Louis Flyers and the Belleville Althoff Crusaders.

Under Coach Darren Sunkett’s leadership, the Flyers went 13 and 1 this season, winning their eleventh State Championship on November 28th with a 48 to 28 victory over Geneva.

I also want to congratulate the Crusaders football team for winning the 2024 1A Illinois State Championship and running back Dierre Hill Jr. on being named the 2024 Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year.

What an incredible accomplishment!

I know that each and every player, coach, and staffer put in hours of practice and preparation to help the Flyers and the Crusaders achieve their goals on and off the field this season.

Your dedication to the game of football and our local community is an inspiration.”

