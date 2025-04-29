WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) released the following statement after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an emergency fuel waiver allowing the nationwide sale of E15 gasoline – gasoline blended with 15% ethanol – during the summer driving season. This action follows Budzinski and her bipartisan colleagues urging President Trump to grant the waiver.

“High blends of biofuels help folks save money at the gas pump, reduce our dependence on foreign oil, cut carbon emissions and support critical markets for Illinois family farmers. I’m pleased to see the Trump administration taking this step to allow the sale of E15 and ultimately provide more certainty for producers and consumers at a time when they need it most,” said Budzinski. “Now, Congress should work to pass legislation, like the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act to codify year-round, nationwide E15.”

Last week, Congresswoman Budzinski and the bipartisan Biofuels Caucus sent a letter to President Trump urging him to grant the emergency waiver. In 2023 and 2024, Budzinski signed onto similar successful efforts urging President Biden to grant these waivers.

Budzinski has been a champion for allowing eight Midwestern states – including Illinois – to sell year-round E15 without an EPA waiver. This policy, which was approved by the EPA in 2024 after Budzinski’s advocacy, is set to take effect in 2026 and will provide greater certainty to growers and producers, bring down costs for consumers, and reduce administrative burden for stakeholders across the biofuel supply chain.

As a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, Congresswoman Budzinski has established herself as a bipartisan leader in supporting biofuels production and family farmers across Central and Southern Illinois. Earlier this year, she re-introduced the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act – bipartisan legislation that would extend the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) volatility waiver to enable the year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends up to 15 percent.

Congresswoman Budzinski has previously introduced the Year-Round E15 Act, Next Generation Fuels Act, Sustainable Aviation Fuels Accuracy Act, and Fuels Parity Act to support the future of homegrown biofuels.

