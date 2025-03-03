With support from Congressional funding and the REV Illinois program, Wieland North America is investing $500 million to propel advanced manufacturing modernization



EAST ALTON – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) celebrated the groundbreaking of Wieland’s modernized East Alton facility. The project is supported by a $5 million congressionally-directed Community Project Funding award and a Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) agreement.

Wieland’s $500 million investment in this modernization project will retain 800 jobs throughout Illinois, enabling the company to increase production of critical copper and copper alloy components that are used in electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging infrastructure, and renewable energy production while supporting the state's clean energy economy.

“Wieland has been a cornerstone of good-paying union jobs and economic growth in East Alton for over a century,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Today, that legacy is solidified with this groundbreaking. This investment will have a lasting impact on the people of East Alton, and I am proud to have played a role in ensuring Wieland's continued presence. Alongside our Senators and Governor Pritzker, I am committed to supporting Wieland's expansion while ensuring we bring home the federal investments that have been promised to this community.”

In the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations package, Budzinski worked with Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to secure a $5 million Community Project Funding award for East Alton to bring its water treatment plant up to current EPA standards and increase its capacity from 3 million gallons per day to 4.5 million gallons per day. This funding played a key role in supporting Wieland’s expansion by helping East Alton meet the new water resource demands of Wieland’s modernized facility.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Today, we continue Wieland's centuries-long journey by breaking ground on this major new expansion - a $500 million company investment in the future of Illinois and a driver of growth and opportunity in East Alton for years to come," said Governor JB Pritzker. "More than just a job creator and economic driver - Wieland has been a community anchor - here in East Alton, but also in its other locations in Illinois like Wheeling and Tinley Park. The good jobs it has brought to our state have helped support Illinoisans to lay down roots and support their families."

"Wieland's massive investment and expansion is an investment in the future of the East Alton community and builds upon our commitment to a sustainable, clean energy economy," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "When businesses invest in our state, they aren't just choosing a location—they're choosing our shared commitment to both innovation and working families."

"Thank you to Governor JB Pritzker and all governmental officials for their partnership and support during this exciting new chapter for our East Alton facility and Wieland as a whole. This transformative expansion represents a significant step forward for our dedicated team of employees and the local community, reinforcing our foundation for success and ensuring that we create value for future generations, which aligns with our company mission," said Greg Keown, President, Wieland Rolling & Recycling.

“Wieland’s modernization of its East Alton facility is a true investment in southwestern Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Guided by Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan, the State is committed to supporting advanced manufacturing – an industry in which Wieland has thrived in throughout its 100 years in East Alton.”

“The modernization of Wieland's East Alton facility is an exciting step forward in economic development for our region,” said East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton. “I want to thank the State for making this investment possible. We look forward to continuing our meaningful partnership with Wieland that creates jobs and grows our Southwest Illinois economy.”

Wieland's total incentive package from the State of Illinois, which includes REV and other incentives, is valued at approximately $231 million. Through REV, Wieland is eligible to receive tax benefits totaling $172 million over 30 years. A link to the executed REV agreement can be found here. The remaining benefits include capital funding for infrastructure projects in East Alton, which includes the construction of a new electricity substation, flexible funds for workforce support, and additional tax incentives.

More like this: