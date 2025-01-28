SPRINGFIELD, IL — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), Congressman Dan Goldman (NY-10) and the co-chairs of the Congressional Labor Caucus Congressman Donald Norcross (NJ-01), Congressman Mark Pocan (WI-02), Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-06) and Congressman Steven Horsford (NV-04) led 57 lawmakers in a letter calling on REI to bargain in good faith with workers who have been negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with the outdoor sports retailer for three years.

“We urge REI to meet its duties as required under the National Labor Relations Act to negotiate and refrain from union-busting tactics such as eliminating bonuses and raises, terminations of union supporters, and unilateral changes to REI’s staffing and scheduling practices,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Chris Carr, Chair of the REI Board of Directors. “Workers have been negotiating with REI for three years and are far from reaching an agreement. Given that it is the policy of the United States to encourage collective bargaining under the NLRA, REI should respect the freedom of association of its workforce, commit to remain neutral in future union elections, and refrain from utilizing unlawful union busting tactics.”

Before joining Congress, Budzinski worked for the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which – along with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union – represents REI workers at stores in Soho, New York; Berkeley, California; Cleveland, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; Durham, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; Bellingham, Washington; Maple Grove, Minnesota; and Castleton, Indiana.

The letter was signed by 63 Members of Congress, including: Reps. Yassamin Ansari, Brendan Boyle, Shontel Brown, Nikki Budzinski, André Carson, Greg Casar, Sean Casten, Judy Chu, Gilbert Cisneros, Emanuel Cleaver, Steve Cohen, Danny Davis, Christopher Deluzio, Mark DeSaulnier, Debbie Dingell, Bill Foster, Valerie Foushee, John Garamendi, Jesús García, Daniel Goldman, Al Green, Steven Horsford, Val Hoyle, Pramila Jayapal, Robin Kelly, Timothy Kennedy, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Greg Landsman, Rick Larsen, Summer Lee, Stephen Lynch, Seth Magaziner, Betty McCollum, James McGovern, LaMonica McIver, Grace Meng, Frank Mrvan, Kevin Mullin, Jerrold Nadler, Donald Norcross, Eleanor Norton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Brittany Pettersen, Mark Pocan, Ayanna Pressley, Mike Quigley, Delia Ramirez, Emily Randall, Andrea Salinas, Linda Sánchez, Janice Schakowsky, Mikie Sherrill, Lateefah Simon, Adam Smith, Melanie Stansbury, Eric Swalwell, Emilia Sykes, Shri Thanedar, Bennie Thompson, Rashia Tlaib, Sylvester Turner, Nydia Velázquez and Frederica Wilson

The full text of the letter can be found here and below:

Chris Carr

Chair, Board of Directors

Article continues after sponsor message

REI

1700 45th Street East

Sumner, Washington 98390

Dear Mr. Carr,

We, the undersigned members of Congress, write to urge REI to bargain in good faith as required by federal law with the workers at the SoHo, Berkeley, Cleveland, Chicago, Boston, Durham, Maple Grove, Bellingham, Castleton, and Santa Cruz stores, and commit to expeditiously negotiating a fair and just collective bargaining agreement with your workers.

We urge REI to meet its duties as required under the National Labor Relations Act to negotiate and refrain from union-busting tactics such as eliminating bonuses and raises, terminations of union supporters, and unilateral changes to REI’s staffing and scheduling practices.

We have also heard concerns as Members of the Labor Caucus about REI’s 2023 restructuring, which laid off 275 experienced full-time employees across the co-op and replaced them with part-time and temporary employees. Transforming well-paid, full-time positions into more precarious part-time and contract positions hurts our communities and runs counter to REI’s long-standing reputation as a great employer.

Workers have been negotiating with REI for three years and are far from reaching an agreement. Given that it is the policy of the United States to encourage collective bargaining under the NLRA, REI should respect the freedom of association of its workforce, commit to remain neutral in future union elections, and refrain from utilizing unlawful union busting tactics.

It is important that you work expeditiously to reach a fair agreement with REI workers.

More like this: