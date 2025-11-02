WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) led 48 bipartisan Members of Congress in a letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin expressing support for the EPA’s proposed Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs) under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) “Set 2” rule. In the letter, the bipartisan and bicameral group of lawmakers also shared their support for the reallocation of 100% of the waived gallons from any granted Small Refinery Exemptions (SREs) and urged the EPA to finalize the rule as quickly as possible.

“At a time when farm families and rural communities face tough markets and economic uncertainty, we appreciate EPA’s recognition of the vital role American biofuels and agriculture play in lowering fuel prices and advancing American energy dominance,” the lawmakers wrote. “The proposed volumes in the Set 2 rule represent a meaningful commitment to supporting cheaper homegrown fuels, farm income, and rural economies. These volumes matter — not just to biofuel producers, but to the farmers who grow the corn, soybeans, and other feedstocks that power this economy, and to every American who enjoys lower prices at the pump because of biofuels. A strong RVO means stronger commodity prices, more stable markets, and greater opportunity for rural America.”

Congresswoman Budzinski was joined in leading this effort by Reps. Randy Feenstra (R-IA), Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-MI), and Brad Finstad (R-MN), as well as Sens. Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI). The letter was endorsed by Fuels America and the American Farm Bureau Federation.

As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Congresswoman Budzinski has established herself as a bipartisan leader in supporting biofuels production and family farmers across Central and Southern Illinois. Budzinski is a co-chair of the Congressional Biofuels Caucus and she has introduced several bills to promote the future of homegrown biofuels, including the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, Year-Round E15 Act, Next Generation Fuels Act, Sustainable Aviation Fuels Accuracy Act, and Fuels Parity Act.

The full text of the letter is HERE and below:

The Honorable Lee M. Zeldin

Administrator

Environmental Protection Agency

1200 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20460

Dear Administrator Zeldin,

We write to support the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs) under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) “Set 2” rule, to express strong support for the reallocation of 100% of the waived gallons from any granted Small Refinery Exemptions (SREs) and urge EPA to finalize the rule as quickly as possible.

At a time when farm families and rural communities face tough markets and economic uncertainty, we appreciate EPA’s recognition of the vital role American biofuels and agriculture play in lowering fuel prices and advancing American energy dominance. The proposed volumes in the Set 2 rule represent a meaningful commitment to supporting cheaper homegrown fuels, farm income, and rural economies. These volumes matter — not just to biofuel producers, but to the farmers who grow the corn, soybeans, and other feedstocks that power this economy, and to every American who enjoys lower prices at the pump because of biofuels. A strong RVO means stronger commodity prices, more stable markets, and greater opportunity for rural America.

As EPA considers its supplemental proposal, we urge the agency to fully reallocate 100% of the waived gallons for compliance years 2023–2025. Without full restoration the benefits of the original proposal won’t reach the farm gate or lower prices at the pump. Farmers and rural businesses will ultimately bear the brunt of weakened demand and lower prices.

Congress created the RFS to boost biofuel use for the benefit of American families, the economy, and our energy security. It is critical that the EPA follow the directive outlined in the RFS to issue timely and reflective RVOs. Every day the rule remains unfinished means uncertainty for producers and missed opportunities for rural communities. Promptly finalizing the rule will allow these benefits to take hold sooner—bringing stability, investment, and growth to the places that need it most.

Thank you for considering our request. We look forward to working with you to quickly finalize a strong rule that ensures that the proposed biofuel volumes are not reduced as a result of SREs.

