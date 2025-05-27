WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), Congresswoman Julia Brownley (CA-26), and Congressman Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) introduced the Improving Veterans’ Experience Act to codify the Veterans Experience Office (VEO) within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

VEO, established in 2015, gathers feedback directly from veterans, their families, and caregivers on their experience with VA services. VEO has been crucial to improving veterans' trust in VA outpatient care, enhancing digital experiences with the VA Health and Benefits Mobile App and expanding direct outreach to veterans about resources, special eligibility windows, and other important information.

“There is no better way to improve VA services than to hear from the veterans, family members and caregivers who are navigating the process firsthand,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “By giving veterans a voice and putting their insights into action, VEO has made VA services more accessible and has built trust among the folks they serve. With the VA under attack by the Trump Administration’s DOGE efforts, I urge my colleagues in Congress to pass our legislation to codify this critical resource.”

In 2016, VEO helped launch the first VA-wide customer experience survey to collect feedback on the ease, effectiveness and emotional resonance of VA services. According to the VA, veteran trust in the agency has increased by 25% since the survey was established, reaching an all-time high in 2024. Responding to feedback that VA had too many phone numbers and websites, VEO led the creation of simple, easy-to-remember “front doors” by phone at 1-800-MyVA411 and online at VA.gov.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, one of my primary goals has been to ensure our nation’s veterans have access to the timely, high-quality care they are entitled to. By codifying the Veterans Experience Office, the VA can continue to carry out its mission to provide the highest quality customer experience when delivering care, benefits, and memorial services to veterans and their families. I applaud Congresswoman Budzinski’s leadership and commitment to fulfilling the solemn promise of serving our veterans as well as they have served our country,” said Congresswoman Brownley, Ranking Member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Health Subcommittee.

“Codifying the Veterans Experience Office ensures that veteran feedback stays at the heart of every decision the VA makes,” said Congressman McGarvey. “If we want a system that truly serves those who’ve served, we need to make sure their experiences shape policy, improve access, and build trust. Our veterans deserve nothing less.”

The Improving Veterans’ Experience Act is endorsed by Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

“By actively seeking and integrating veterans’ feedback on VA health care and benefits, the Veterans Experience Office helps VA to design and deliver better veteran-centric services. DAV thanks Rep. Budzinski for introducing the Improving Veterans’ Experience Act, which would codify the VEO inside VA to ensure veterans voices and perspectives are guiding VA’s plans and programs,” said DAV National Legislative Director Joy Ilem.

As a member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee and Ranking Member of the Technology Modernization Subcommittee, Congresswoman Budzinski has worked to improve veterans’ access to VA services throughout her time in Congress. Most recently, her bipartisan Clear Communication for Veterans Affairs Act and Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act both passed unanimously in the House.

Full text of the Improving Veterans’ Experience Act can be found here.

More like this: