WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that her bipartisan, bicameral legislation – the Better Outfitting Our Troops (BOOTs) Act – has been successfully included as an amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026. The BOOTs Act would strengthen existing uniform requirements to ensure that combat boots worn by U.S. servicemembers are fully manufactured in the United States using American-sourced materials, including those in the 13th District.

“As China continues to flood the market with low-quality imports, we cannot afford to compromise troop safety or support for local manufacturers – like the Belleville Boot Company in my district,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “This legislation is a crucial step to not only protect good-paying manufacturing jobs at home, but ensure our troops receive the highest quality gear while serving our great nation. I’m proud to have worked closely with my colleagues in the House to include this bill in the NDAA, and I will continue fighting to see it signed into law.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Budzinski has championed the BOOTs Act since 2024, working to advance it through the House. On July 2, she reintroduced the bill alongside Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02) and Congressman Mike Bost (IL-12). A companion version was introduced in the Senate by Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Angus King (I-ME), and Susan Collins (R-ME).

“You can’t have strong national security without a strong domestic supply chain, which the BOOTs Act would support by helping reshore the production of our military’s footwear,” said Congressman Golden. “I’m thankful to see such bipartisan support for this measure from the committee, grateful for Rep. Budzinski’s partnership on this important mission and am eager to now make the case to the rest of Congress.”

“Belleville Boots is a St. Clair County success story that’s making a big difference for our troops overseas. As a Marine, I know firsthand how important it is that our troops have the high-quality boots required to face tough terrain. This policy will better protect our troops by ensuring their equipment is consistent, safe, and produced on American soil at facilities like Belleville Boots,” said Congressman Bost.

This legislation is endorsed by A&E, Belleville Boot Co., Emtex Global, G-FORM, Glacial Lakes Rubber and Plastics, Grassland Stamping, Hope Global Manufacturing, ISA TanTec, McRae Footwear, Meramec, Milliken, New Balance Athletics, PolyLabs, SX Industries, Vibram Corporation, W.L. Gore and Associates, Worthen Industries, YKK USA, American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA), National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), U.S. Footwear Manufacturers Association (USFMA), Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition (WPRC).

More like this: