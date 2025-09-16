WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that two of her bills, H.R.2034, the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship Opportunity Act, and H.R.3767, the Health Professionals Scholarship Program Improvement Act, have passed the House of Representatives.

“I’m excited to announce that two of my bills to support our nation’s veterans have passed the House,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “This legislation addresses two important challenges that veterans face: educational opportunities and health care access. The Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship Opportunity Act will make it easier for veterans to grow their skills in high-demand STEM fields. Meanwhile, the Health Professionals Scholarship Program Improvement Act will help fill vacancies at the Veterans Health Administration and reduce wait times for veterans seeking care. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Congressman Abe Hamedeh to see these bills become law.”

The bipartisan Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship Opportunity Act, introduced by Rep. Budzinski and Rep. Abe Hamedeh (AZ-08), is a bipartisan bill to help veterans pursue degrees in science, health care, and technology. The legislation would modify the requirements of the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship to make the program accessible to more veterans.

The bipartisan Health Professionals Scholarship Improvement Act, introduced by Rep. Abe Hamadeh (AZ-08) with Rep. Budzinski, would address staffing shortages at the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) by streamlining the pathway for participants in VA’s Health Professionals Scholarship Program (HPSP) into full-time roles at VHA.

Congresswoman Budzinski serves as the Ranking Member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Technology Modernization Subcommittee.

