WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski's (IL-13) Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act passed unanimously in the U.S. House of Representatives. This vital legislation aims to simplify the language used by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in written communications, making it easier for veterans to access the benefits they’ve earned. To watch the Congresswoman’s remarks during floor debate on the bill, click HERE.

By eliminating overcomplicated language, the bill will streamline the process and improve veterans' experiences. Budzinski introduced the bill alongside Congressman Tom Barrett (MI-07) and House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Chairman Mike Bost (IL-12). Barrett and Budzinski serve as Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.

"This is a real victory for veterans who have long been frustrated by overcomplicated language when trying to access the benefits they’ve rightfully earned,” said Budzinski. “I’m proud to have worked across the aisle with Congressman Barrett on this critical bill – a bill that will ensure our veterans receive the support and services they deserve without unnecessary barriers. Together, we will keep working to push this commonsense legislation across the finish line.”

“When a veteran files a claim, it means they need help. Yet too often what they receive is a long, confusing letter full of legal jargon that leaves them with more questions than answers,” said Barrett. “Claims letters should be the catalyst to care and benefits, not the obstacle. Making these notices clear, concise, and easy to understand is not only good policy, it’s common sense. I’m proud that my first bill to pass the House will do exactly that and make a real difference for veterans across this country.”

The Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act will require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to improve VA Notice Letters so that they are shorter and easier to understand for veterans and their families. Specifically, the legislation requires the Secretary to enter into an agreement with a Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) to assess Notice Letters within 30 days after the Act’s enactment. It also requires the Secretary, within 90 days of receiving the assessment, to submit the recommendations from the FFRDC to the Committees on Veterans Affairs in the Senate and the House, and to implement these recommendations.

