WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs passed out of markup the Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Claims Act (H.R. 2201), a bipartisan bill led by U.S. Representatives Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), Young Kim (CA-40), Don Bacon (NE-02), and Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06).

According to VA officials, the department received 57,400 MST claims in fiscal year 2024, up 18% from the previous year, and approved more than 63% of them, up from roughly 40% more than a decade ago. As the number of claims rises, this legislation seeks to simplify the process for victims, helping them pursue justice without experiencing additional trauma. Watch Rep. Budzinski speak in support of the bill during today’s hearing HERE.

The Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act:

Requires the VA Secretary to create a plan to improve training for Contracted Disability Compensation Examiners (CDCEs) who assist veterans dealing with MST;

Ensures annual training for all employees of the Veterans Benefits Administration;

Improves quality assurance of CDCEs so MST veterans are not retraumatized during the medical disability examination process;

Requires the VA to automatically obtain all service and personnel medical records for PTSD-based claims filed for in-service personal assault.

"Veterans who come forward with Military Sexual Trauma claims have already endured profound pain — the process of seeking help should never add to that suffering. That’s why I’ve been proud to partner with Congresswoman Kim on this bipartisan legislation to ensure the VA’s claims process supports, rather than re-traumatizes, MST survivors. With the bill now passing out of the Veterans' Affairs Committee, we’re one step closer to delivering the respect and justice these veterans deserve,” said Congresswoman Budzinski.

“As the VA receives more MST claims, staff must be prepared to process claims in a timely and caring manner,” said Congresswoman Kim. “The bipartisan Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act aims to provide much-needed updates to training for CDCEs conducting examinations and certainty for veterans filing MST claims that they are valued and will receive the care they deserve. I will always have the backs of our veterans who have had ours.”

“Sexual assault can leave behind a wake of trauma, anxiety and depression and we need to ensure our service members are safe. I established the best sexual assault prevention program in the Air Force while I was Wing Commander at Ramstein, because I recognized the importance of protecting our service members from such violence,” said Congressman Bacon. “The Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Claims Act supports service members who are sexually assaulted by easing the burden of navigating the complex processes involved in accessing essential care.”

"Ensuring that veterans who have experienced military sexual trauma receive the support and respect they deserve is not just important — it’s our duty. This bill strengthens training for VA staff, making the claims process more effective. No survivor should face unnecessary barriers or re-traumatization when seeking the benefits they need and have earned," said Congresswoman Houlahan.

“Filing and pursuing a VA claim is stressful enough. Survivors of military sexual trauma shouldn’t have to deal with their trauma again when going through the VA disability claims process due to ignorance from VA employees and contracted compensation and pension examiners,” said Chairman Bost. “I thank my friend, Rep. Kim, for her leadership on the Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act on behalf of survivors of MST and I am glad to see this important bill passed out of markup to improve services for veterans at VA.”

