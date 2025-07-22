WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that her Improving Veterans’ Experience Act passed the House as part of S. 423, the PRO Veterans Act of 2025. The legislation, introduced with Congresswoman Julia Brownley (CA-26) and Congresswoman Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) would codify the Veterans Experience Office (VEO) within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

VEO, established in 2015, gathers feedback directly from veterans, their families, and caregivers on their experience with VA services. VEO has been crucial to improving veterans’ trust in VA outpatient care, enhancing digital experiences with the VA Health and Benefits Mobile App, and expanding direct outreach to veterans about resources, special eligibility windows, and other important information.

“It’s critical that the veteran experience remains at the heart of VA’s operations,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “The firsthand feedback of veterans, family members, and caregivers who are navigating the VA is truly invaluable as we work to make VA services more accessible to the folks they serve. The VEO has been a massive success when it comes to improving veterans’ trust in the VA, streamlining the customer experience, and expanding VA outreach. I couldn’t be more thrilled to see our legislation to codify and make permanent this critical office pass the House today.”

The PRO Veterans Act passed the Senate unanimously on April 8, 2025, and now heads to President Trump’s desk for signature.

In 2016, VEO launched the first VA-wide customer experience survey to collect feedback on the ease, effectiveness and emotional resonance of VA services. According to the VA, veteran trust in the agency has increased by 25% since the survey was established, reaching an all-time high in 2024. Responding to feedback that VA had too many phone numbers and websites, VEO led the creation of simple, easy-to-remember “front doors” by phone at 1-800-MyVA411 and online at VA.gov.

Congresswoman Budzinski serves as the Ranking Member of the HVAC Technology Modernization Subcommittee.

