WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that her Improving Veterans’ Experience Act was signed into law as part of a broader package of veterans legislation, S.423. The bill, introduced with Congresswoman Julia Brownley (CA-26) and Congresswoman Morgan McGarvey (KY-03), codifies the Veterans Experience Office (VEO) within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

VEO, established in 2015, gathers feedback directly from veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors on their experiences with VA services. VEO has been crucial to improving veterans’ trust in VA, enhancing digital experiences with the VA Health and Benefits Mobile App, and expanding direct outreach to veterans about resources, special eligibility windows, and other important information.

“I’m thrilled to see our bill to codify the Veterans Experience Office signed into law,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Since it was established ten years ago, VEO has played a critical role in making VA services more accessible to veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. Now, this office will be able to keep serving America’s heroes for years to come. I look forward to continuing our progress to simplify the customer experience and strengthen veterans’ trust in VA.”

“As a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, one of my primary goals has been to ensure our nation’s veterans have access to the timely, high-quality care they are entitled to. By codifying the Veterans Experience Office, the VA can continue to carry out its mission to provide the highest quality customer experience when delivering care, benefits, and memorial services to veterans and their families. I applaud Congresswoman Budzinski’s leadership and commitment to fulfilling the solemn promise of serving our veterans as well as they have served our country,” said Congresswoman Brownley, Ranking Member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Health Subcommittee.

“We have a moral obligation to support our veterans, who bravely put on the uniform to protect all of us. Codifying the Veterans Experience Office will improve service quality for our veterans and ensure veteran feedback stays at the heart of every decision the VA makes,” said Congressman McGarvey.

In 2016, VEO launched the first VA-wide customer experience survey to collect feedback on the ease, effectiveness, and emotional resonance of VA services. According to the VA, veteran trust in the agency has increased by 25% since the survey was established, reaching an all-time high in 2024. Responding to feedback that VA had too many phone numbers and websites, VEO led the creation of simple, easy-to-remember “front doors” by phone at 1-800-MyVA411 and online at VA.gov.

Congresswoman Budzinski serves as the Ranking Member of the HVAC Technology Modernization Subcommittee.

