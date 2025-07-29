SPRINGFIELD — Today, CongresswomanNikki Budzinski (IL-13), Congressman Jack Bergman (MI-01), Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Congressman Andrew Garbarino (NY-02) announced the launch of a new bipartisan caucus aimed at improving the postal service. The Congressional Postal Service Caucus will focus on improving on-time delivery rates, protecting postal employees, and stopping harmful facility consolidations that reduce access in rural and underserved areas.

“For years, rural communities like the ones I represent in Central and Southern Illinois have faced lagging delivery rates, facility closures, and neglect from the top leadership from USPS,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m excited to launch this bipartisan group alongside Congressman Bergman, Congressman Pappas, and Congressman Garbarino to push back against postal privatization, improve speed and service, and protect good-paying union jobs at USPS. I look forward to working together to ensure USPS remains a public good that effectively serves all Americans.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m proud to co-lead the new Congressional Postal Service Caucus to ensure that the voices of rural communities are front and center in any discussion about postal reform,” said Congressman Bergman. “In Iron Mountain, Michigan, we saw firsthand what happens when rural perspectives are ignored - vital services are put at risk. Through persistence and accountability, we were able to protect the facility and preserve essential postal operations for Veterans and all residents across the Upper Peninsula. The Postal Service is more than just mail delivery in rural America - it’s a critical lifeline for small businesses, seniors, and Veterans. While modernization and reform are necessary for the long-term health of the system, those changes must not come at the expense of rural and remote communities.”

“The U.S. Postal Service provides an essential public service that seniors, families, and businesses rely on for their medications, mail, and packages,” said Congressman Pappas. “I’m joining my colleagues in launching the Congressional Postal Service Caucus so that we can continue working to strengthen mail service for communities in New Hampshire and across the country. I remain committed to improving access to prompt and reliable mail and package deliveries, especially for our rural communities.”

“I’m proud to serve as Co-Chair of the Congressional Postal Service Caucus. USPS provides an essential public service that the American people rely on. I look forward to working with my colleagues to support postal workers, ensure the system operates efficiently and effectively in every community, and advance commonsense reforms that strengthen the Postal Service long term,” said Congressman Garbarino.

More like this: