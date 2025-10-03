EAST ST. LOUIS, IL — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Congressman Wesley Bell (MO-01) rallied with American Federal of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 2192 and federal workers impacted by the ongoing government shutdown. During the event, Budzinski highlighted the harm that President Trump and Congressional Republicans are inflicting on federal employees who are furloughed or forced to work without pay during the lapse in government funding. She also underscored how the government shutdown is disrupting critical services that Americans rely on.

“Today, we sent a clear message to President Trump and Republicans in Congress: fix your manufactured healthcare crisis and fund the government for the American people,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “As frontline workers at the TSA, VA, Social Security Administration, and more, AFGE members know just how essential our government services are. They know that it’s our veterans, seniors, and working families who will be feeling the most pain because of the Republican shutdown. We will continue to stand together and fight for the deal we need to save healthcare and reopen the government.”

“I come from a union family, and I know unions are the backbone of the middle class. Federal workers keep our country running—and have no business being used as political pawns to push an extremist agenda,” said Congressman Bell. “I stand with AFGE in demanding respect, fair pay, and dignity for every worker during this shutdown.”

AFGE Local 2192 is a St. Louis-based local representing Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) workers. During the government shutdown, VBA regional offices that help veterans access programs to buy homes, earn degrees, and start careers are closed.

