VENICE – On Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Congressman Wesley Bell (MO-01) met with the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis and Bi-State Development to discuss proposed bi-state infrastructure projects in the St. Louis Metro Area. These projects, which Congresswoman Budzinski has previously supported, have yet to receive the necessary funding to move forward.

This meeting comes at a critical time, as concerns mount over the Department of Transportation's recent decision to pause infrastructure funding and introduce controversial new guidelines. These guidelines prioritize funding for communities with higher fertility and marriage rates, a shift that could significantly impact the Metro East region’s ability to secure essential infrastructure investments.

“Today’s meeting with Congressman Bell, Terminal Rail and Bi-State Development reaffirmed the role infrastructure investments play in fostering economic growth in the Metro East, as well as ensuring the safety of our roads, bridges, and railways,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “The need for these investments is widespread, yet the Trump Administration’s new guidelines prioritize future investments based on a community's fertility and marriage rates—an approach that ignores safety and community needs. The idea that federal infrastructure funds should be allocated according to family structure is absurd. As we look ahead, I will continue fighting in Congress to safeguard the investments already promised and work with Congressman Bell to push for the infrastructure projects the Metro East urgently needs.”

“I have always said that the St. Louis region is a sleeping giant,” said Congressman Bell. “Bi-State projects are critical to enhancing the safety and efficiency of our rail and port infrastructure, while also ensuring that our communities will benefit from good paying jobs. I will continue to support transportation infrastructure projects that help the region grow.”

