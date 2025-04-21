SPRINGFIELD, IL. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced the winners of her 2025 Congressional Art Competition. Natasha O’Brien, from Springfield High School, was declared the winner of the contest for her piece titled “Oh, Do I?” Her artwork will be displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Second place was awarded to “David and the Lion” by Aysha Spence from Eisenhower High School in Decatur and third place was awarded to “Lipstick on a Pig” by Leah Sanderfield from Glenwood High School in Chatham. The winners were selected by judges Julie Dailey, a local artist based out of Springfield, Betsy Dollar, the Executive Director of the Springfield Art Association, and Johnette Mitchell, a leader in the Decatur area art community.

Congresswoman Budzinski with Natasha O’Brien, the winner of the 2025 Congressional Art Competition.

“We received so many incredible submissions and had a number of new schools participate in this year’s Congressional Art Competition. I am always blown away by the talent and creativity of young artists throughout Central and Southern Illinois,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Thank you to all the students who participated in this year’s competition, and congratulations to our winner, Natasha O’Brien from Springfield High School! I can’t wait to see her artwork hanging in the Capitol each time I head to the House Floor to represent our communities. I also want to congratulate Eisenhower High School’s Aysha Spence and Glenwood High School’s Leah Sanderfield who received second and third places for their artwork.”

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. The competition requires high school students to submit entries to their representative’s office and a panel of constituents with backgrounds in the arts selects the winning entries. The winning pieces are displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

Last year, Nicholas Reed from Springfield High School was selected as the winner of the 2024 Congressional Art Competition with his piece “Don’t Bug Me!” Second place was awarded to “Eagle’s Favorite Time” by Nahee Jung from Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville, whose work was displayed in Congresswoman Budzinski’s Washington D.C. office.

