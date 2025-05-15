WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, May 15, 2025,, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that she worked to secure millions in much needed disaster aid for the City of Springfield and St. Clair County. Specifically, the city was awarded $1,387,003.38 to help address debris removal from severe flooding in the summer of 2023. The grant is awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Budzinski has been a consistent advocate for additional FEMA funding for the federal government to appropriately respond to disasters impacting families across the nation.

Additionally, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) announced that Illinois counties impacted by July 2024 storms and flooding, including St. Clair County, are now eligible to apply for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. IEMA estimates that there will be around $20 million in funding available for all applicants to go towards improving infrastructure that can better withstand future disasters. Following the 2024 Disaster Declaration for St. Clair County, Congresswoman Budzinski has worked to ensure the county receives the highest level of funding possible for recovery efforts.

“Our district is no stranger to extreme weather, and each time disaster strikes, recovery becomes more difficult. This funding for Springfield is welcome news—it will help clear fallen trees from roads, remove debris from neighborhoods, and most importantly, make our community safer and more secure,” said Budzinski. “The additional announcement about funding eligibility for St. Clair County is equally important. I look forward to helping them apply for these funds and invest in stronger, more resilient infrastructure—so that when the next storm or flood hits, the community is better prepared.”

Following the severe weather events in July 2024, Congresswoman Budzinski surveyed sites in St. Clair County alongside the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assess damage and discuss with local officials the federal resources needed to help repair infrastructure and build resilience.

In August, Congresswoman Budzinski joined Senators Durbin and Duckworth in sending a letter to President Biden in support of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration. President Biden issued the declaration in September and made St. Clair County eligible for federal disaster assistance.

As a result, FEMA opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Belleville and Cahokia Heights, which offered impacted individuals financial assistance to pay for losses that were not covered by insurance or other sources, like rental assistance, personal property losses, home repairs, and temporary lodging reimbursement. The Disaster Recovery Centers also helped small business owners get connected with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to recover from property loss and damage to their businesses. Budzinski’s team worked to support and promote these centers to ensure they were accessible to all impacted citizens.

