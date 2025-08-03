SPRINGFIELD — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that Champaign County will receive $6.4 million in Head Start and Early Head Start funding. The competitive grant will serve 269 children and 111 infants and toddlers across the county. This announcement follows a letter of support that Budzinski, alongside Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), sent in December 2024 to secure this necessary funding.

“Head Start programs provide vital educational and developmental support to working families in Central and Southern Illinois,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m pleased to announce that after our advocacy to secure these dollars, Champaign County has been awarded $6.4 million in Head Start and Early Head Start funding. Supporting early childhood education is one of my top priorities, and I’m going to keep fighting to protect programs like these that ensure every child is set up for success.”

“Providing a strong education is one of the greatest gifts we can give the next generation. Today’s announced Head Start funding for Champaign County will support programs that meet children where they’re at and provide them with the skills to be successful when they enter kindergarten,” said Senator Durbin. “I will continue to work with Senator Duckworth and Representative Budzinski to bring federal funding home to Illinois for education and childhood development.”

Head Start programs promote school readiness for young children from birth to age five by providing programming to enhance cognitive, social, and emotional development. Head Start programs are operated by local nonprofit organizations, community action agencies and school districts. Currently, Head Start programs serve more than 36 million children across the United States.

