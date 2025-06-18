SPRINGFIELD — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that three small businesses in Central and Southern Illinois will receive a combined $485,477 in Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Riggs Beer Company in Urbana, Quality Pontiac in Alton, and The Cubby Hole of Carlinville will use these funds to purchase and install solar arrays that will improve their energy efficiency and lower utility costs.

A breakdown of the funding awarded can be found below:

$107,126 to Riggs Beer Company, a beverage producer in Urbana, Illinois

$287,500 to Quality Pontiac Inc., a new car dealership in Alton, Illinois

$90,851 to The Cubby Hole of Carlinville, a commercial screen printing business in Carlinville, IL

In total, the solar energy capacity added from this funding will generate $43,300 in energy savings per year, and the energy generated from the new installations is enough to power 43 homes.

“I’m excited to announce new federal funding that will help three local businesses lower their power bills while bringing more clean energy online,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “At a time when energy costs are on the rise and small businesses are struggling with economic uncertainty, this investment is critical. I will continue to work to secure the federal resources we need to make sure that Central and Southern Illinois rural communities continue to see investment.”

The Rural Energy for America Program offers guaranteed loan financing and grants to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements. These innovations help recipients increase their income, grow their businesses, reduce emissions and lower energy costs for families. Agricultural producers may also apply for new energy-efficient equipment and new system loans for agricultural production and processing. Since 2014, REAP has invested more than $4.8 billion across more than 19,000 grants and loan guarantees for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects across the country.

