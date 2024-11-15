ALTON: WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that the City of Alton will receive a $215,152 federal grant from the Department of Transportation to implement safety improvements for pedestrians. The award is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law - which was signed into law three years ago today - and will support Alton’s ongoing commitment to build a safer and more walkable downtown.

“Safer streets mean a more connected community and today, we’re helping to make that a reality for the people of Alton,” said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. “On its third anniversary, the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for Central and Southern Illinois with more than $215,000 for Alton to make its downtown safer and more walkable. I’m excited to see this project come to fruition and to keep working to secure critical infrastructure investments for the folks I serve in Alton and across the 13th District.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton will use this Safe Streets and Roads for All grant to pilot changes that improve pedestrian safety and mitigate dangerous crashes by reducing pedestrian crossing distances, improving visibility, making turns safer and lowering vehicle speeds. The pilot program will explore reducing the number of travel lanes on Piasa Street from four to three, with a safety buffer on each side. Pedestrian safety enhancements will be the focus on three intersections along the corridor.

More like this: