SPRINGFIELD Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced $1,158,009 in U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) funding for St. Louis Downtown Airport. The federal grant would go towards rehabilitating the access road to the airport’s hangar buildings.

“St. Louis Downtown Airport is one of the most active airports in our region. It supports hundreds of local jobs and serves as a gateway to Central and Southern Illinois,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m excited to announce more than $1.1 million in federal funding to rehabilitate a critical access road at the airport. This is an important investment in the future of this regional hub that supports our broader goal of expanding business and development opportunities in the Metro East.”

“This roadway improvement is essential to supporting and retaining several hundred good paying jobs and solidifying the St. Louis Downtown Airport’s position as a vital, regional economic engine. We want to thank Representative Budzinski for her continued support of critical infrastructure projects, especially at the St. Louis Downtown Airport,” said Mary Lamie, Bi-State Development’s Executive Vice-President of Multi-Modal Enterprises.

This roadway project completes the rehabilitation of St. Louis Downtown Airport’s existing access road, Curtiss-Steinburg Drive. This road serves the airport terminal, multiple airport businesses, and airport-owned hangar facilities which support more than 700 jobs. This grant comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) Program, which is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The AIG Program provides $14.5 billion in funding over five years to be invested in runways, taxiways, safety, and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport transit connections, and roadway projects.

