GRANITE CITY — On Saturday, June 21, 2025, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) joined local United Steelworkers leaders at a press conference calling for greater transparency and stronger investment commitments in the proposed deal between President Donald Trump and Nippon Steel.

Budzinski, along with Local 1899 President Craig McVey and Sub-District Director Jason Chism, emphasized that Granite City Works employees have been excluded from the negotiation process and have yet to receive any firm assurances regarding necessary investments in the facility.

“Granite City has been producing steel for 128 years — that’s 128 years of sweat, strength, and skill passed down through generations. And what have these workers gotten in return? Mass layoffs, idled blast furnaces, and growing uncertainty. They deserve better,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Today, I stood alongside United Steelworkers leadership to demand a seat at the table and the assurances these workers have been asking for. It’s time for Nippon Steel and President Trump to focus on the needs of Granite City and commit to the investments that will keep this community and its proud steel legacy alive.”

Since taking office, Congresswoman Budzinski has been a steadfast advocate for continued investment in Granite City Works and for protecting the future of this resilient steel making community. In December 2023, she joined Illinois Senators in sending a letter to Nippon Steel, pressing the company for transparency regarding its plans for existing operations and facilities in Illinois—including details on worker retention, potential layoffs, and the future of Granite City Works. Last month, she criticized the proposal for dismissing the existing collective bargaining agreement, failing to include essential investment in Granite City, and excluding workers from having a voice in the negotiation process.

