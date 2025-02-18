VENICE – Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski and Congressman Wesley Bell are set to meet with the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis and Bi-State Development on at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at the Venice Rail Yard. Those gathered will discuss proposed bi-state infrastructure projects in the St. Louis Metro Area. The meeting will take place at the Venice Rail Yard located at 1201 McKinley.

This gathering comes at a pivotal moment as the region faces challenges regarding infrastructure funding. The Department of Transportation's recent decision to pause funding and implement new guidelines has raised concerns among local leaders.

These guidelines prioritize funding for communities with higher birth and marriage rates, potentially affecting the Metro East region’s access to vital infrastructure investments, Rep. Budzinski said.

Congresswoman Budzinski has previously expressed her support for the proposed projects, which have not yet secured the necessary funding to advance.

The meeting will include key figures such as Brent Wood, President of the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis, and former Congressman John Shimkus.

