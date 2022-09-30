ALTON - The Upper Alton Association is proud to announce the return of the Bud Summers Tribute concert. This year it will be held from 3-6 p.m. on October 9th at the Alton Amphitheater. This free concert will again have food trucks, drinks, and a 50/50 raffle.

Bud Summers was a huge supporter of the Upper Alton Association and played numerous times at their yearly Rockin’ with Robert concert. After his death in 2019, many wanted to pay tribute to him. Upper Alton and his former band got together and decided to have a tribute concert in his honor. Rob McDonnell, singer and bass guitarist of the band said that “It is a privilege to honor our fellow comrade. Bud was one of the best.” Jason McAtee, singer, and guitarist, agrees, “I can’t express to you how special it is for me to get to share the stage with these great musicians to honor one of the best guitar players we knew. It’s going to be a great time.” McAtee adds, “This one’s for you, Bud!” That seems to be the theme of the concert as t-shirts will be sold with that phrase on them.

Bud’s wife, Tracey, was a huge part of helping last year. “The Bud Summers Tribute concert last year was an overwhelming tribute to a man who spent most of his life playing music and reaching so many levels of fans. This year’s tribute is expected to be even bigger. He was truly a musician that made a difference.” Last year drew a crowd of over 300. This year, they are expecting even more as Bud’s Alton High Class of ’77 reunion will be held the night prior. Many will come into town for both events.

The lineup this year will include McAtee Band, #4 Combo, Buds Trio, and Lady Luck will conclude the evening. Bud’s All-Star Band will include Jake McAtee, Marc Waters, John Hand, and John Mondin, along with McDonnell and McAtee. The Upper Alton Association would like to invite all who want to pay tribute to Bud, to enjoy a great afternoon of music, food, and fun! If you have any questions, please visit the Upper Alton Association Facebook page or call (618) 466-0100 for more information.

