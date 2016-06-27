GODFREY – Sunday's conditions were hot and humid, but that didn't keep the players from delivering some excellent competition on the final day of the 34th Bud Simpson Open tennis tournament at Lewis and Clark Community College's Andy Simpson Tennis Center.

Championships were decided in men's and women's singles, plus men's 35 and 45 singles and in mixed doubles before appreciative spectators. Gathering clouds threatened possible showers as the day wore on, but rain never reached the center and all matches were played to conclusion.

“We got through with very little rain,” said tournament director James Humphrey, referring to some Saturday evening showers that disrupted play momentarily. “We had a lot of really good tennis, a lot of really good community activity, people who are locals playing in a tournament and making it to the finals – a great tournament, a lot of fun.”

The women's final featured two local players as Janelle Wilson defeated Caroline Claywell 6-0, 6-3; both Wilson and Claywell played for Marquette Catholic in high school, with Claywell going on to play at both Missouri-St. Louis and Wilson currently playing for the University of Nebraska Omaha.

“This is the third time I've won (the tournament, having won previously in 2013 and 2014),” Wilson said. “It's always nice playing here; I know so many people here and pretty much my whole family comes (to the competition).

“I kind of slipped a little (after shutting out Claywell in the first set but Claywell holding leads twice in the second set before Wilson won the final four games of the set and match); I tried moving my feet a little more and worked on hitting the ball to get everything back going. I will be back next year.”

“It's great (playing in a tournament named for the Simpson family),” Claywell said. “I have a big tennis family as well, so it's great supporting the family; we've known them for years, so it's nice to play in kind of like the home tournament.

“(Wilson's) a really good player and it was really fun to play her again.”

The men's final had Hinsdale's Eddie Grabill, now playing for Dartmouth, taking on John Wu of West Chester, Pa., who now plays at Washington University in St. Louis, with Grabill taking a 6-2, 6-4 win over Wu for the title.

“At high-level tournaments, there are a lot of good players here,” Grabill said. “I had to work really hard to get through each (match); it's a great tournament. The courts here are really nice and the setup is really nice.

“This morning the conditions were really rough, but the sun wasn't as evident as in my previous matches (for the final; skies became more overcast by the time the final had gotten started).”

“It was definitely a tough match,” Wu said. “I played a lot of tennis today (Wu played in the singles semifinals earlier in the day as well as some men's doubles matches before the singles final). First set, I missed too many shots; he's (Grabill) a great grinder. He puts a lot of balls in play and I was trying to end points way too early and that's not my style either.”

Other winners on the day included Edwardsville's Paul Stuart, who won all three of his matches in men's 35 singles in a round-robin format; John Goldacker, who defeated James Claywell in the men's 45 singles final; Michael Peters and Dylan Steffens, who defeated Steve Moehn and Kyler Updyke in the men's doubles final; and Margaret Junker and Max Shaprio, who won all three of their matches in a round-robin mixed doubles format.

The tournament benefits the Bud and Robert Simpson Memorial Tennis Program in the Alton area and is organized by the Alton Parks and Recreation Commission.

2016 BUD SIMPSON OPEN

SUNDAY RESULTS

MEN'S SINGLES

Quarterfinal: Dylan Steffens def. Pablo Landa Catan 6-1, 6-4

Semifinals: Eddie Grabill def. Mandeep Yadav 6-4, 6-3; John Wu def. Steffens 6-2, 5-7, 6-1

Final: Grabill def. Wu 6-2, 6-4 (Grabill wins championship)

Consolation Quarterfinal: Grant Fitzsimmons def. Chad Townsend 6-0, 6-1

Consolation Semifinals: Dylan Faulkenberg def. Fitzsimmons default; Michael Lesko def. Riley Muren 6-4, 6-3

Consolation Final: Faulkenberg def. Lesko 6-3, 7-5

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Quarterfinal: Caroline Claywell def. Laurie Burke 6-1, 6-0

Semifinals: Claywell def. Katarina Rosenberger 6-1, 0-6, 1-0 (6); Janelle Wilson def. Ashley Bonine 6-0, 6-1

Final: Wilson def. Claywell 6-0, 6-3 (Wilson wins championship)

Consolation Semifinals: Bonine def. Laura Moore withdrew; Rosenberger def. Burke 10-0

Consolation Final: Rosenberger def. Bonine 6-0, 6-2

MEN'S 35 SINGLES

Round-Robin: Christopher Bailey def. Jesse Macias 6-2, 6-2; Paul Stuart def. Robert Moore injury walkover; Macias def. Moore 6-4, 1-1 retired (injury); Stuart def. Bailey 6-1, 6-4

MEN'S 45 SINGLES

Quarterfinal: John Goldacker def. Jeff Wagner 6-1, 6-1

Semifinals: James Claywell def. Bobby Steirwall 6-1, 6-0; Goldacker def. Andrew Sipka 6-0, 6-2

Final: Goldacker def. Claywell 6-4, 2-1 retired (illness)

Consolation Semifinal: Wagner def. Steirwall 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)

Consolation Final: Sipka def. Wagner injury walkover

MEN'S DOUBLES

Quarterfinal: Grabill/Sweeney def. Faulkenberg/Faulkenberg 6-2, 6-2

Semifinals: Mohen/Updyke def. Grabill/Sweeney 6-3, 6-1; Peters/Steffens def. Wu/Vishnubholta 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

Final: Peters/Steffens def. Mohen/Updyke 6-3, 6-1

Consolation Quarterfinal: Claywell/Weller def/ Buehnerkemper/Ortega Vaquero walkover

Consolation Semifinals: Claywell/Weller def. Cogan/Fagan walkover; Faulkenberg/Faulkenberg def/ Faulkenberg/Graf walkover

Consolation Final: Faulkenberg/Faulkenberg def. Claywell/Weller 6-3, 6-1

MIXED DOUBLES

Round-Robin: Junker/Shaprio def. Bonine/Thompson 6-4, 6-2; Macaluso/Rosenberger def. Claywell/Claywell injury walkover; Junker/Shapiro def. Macaluso/Rosenberger 6-3, 6-1; Bonine/Thompson def. Claywell/Claywell 6-2, 6-2

