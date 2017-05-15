Bubble Bus rolls onto L&C campus
May 15, 2017 8:21 AM
Listen to the story
GODFREY - College for Life student Mary McNamee watches John “The Bubble Man” Reider, of Bubble Bus LLC, make a giant bubble during the end of the school year College for Life picnic. The picnic was held on Thursday, May 11, at the George C. Terry River Bend Arena on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.