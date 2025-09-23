EDWARDSVILLE - Bryson Nuttall does a lot for other people.

For his hard work, Bryson Nuttall is a Student of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

As a senior at Edwardsville High School, Nuttall competes on the varsity wrestling team. He has been wrestling since he was 4 years old. It takes a lot of discipline and dedication to balance a varsity sport with academics, but Nuttall makes it look easy. When he’s not at school, he also enjoys playing guitar.

Nuttall has become known for helping the cafeteria workers clean up after lunch at the high school. He makes it a point to clean his own table and assist other students by throwing away their trash. He will regularly remind his classmates to clean up their spaces.

Article continues after sponsor message

When he’s not at school, Nuttall serves as a volunteer firefighter for the Worden Fire Department. His friends and classmates recognize him as a positive role model who prioritizes volunteerism and giving back.

He plans to continue this trend of helping others. He knows exactly what he wants to do after graduation, and his teachers and loved ones know he is on the right path.

“I plan on becoming a paramedic and starting to test on local fire departments,” he shared.

Congratulations to Bryson for this recognition from Edwardsville High School!

More like this: