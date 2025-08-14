GLEN CARBON - Kannon Kamp was a standout player for McGivney High School’s baseball team during the recent season, according to head coach Chris Erwin. Kamp, who wore No. 20, was a key contributor both at the plate and on the mound, helping lead the team to one of the highest-scoring seasons in the country.

Erwin described Kamp as the team’s “No. 1 pitcher” and a “mainstay at the top of the order” as a lead-off hitter. Kamp finished the season with a .410 batting average, collected 50 hits, including 12 doubles, and drove in 37 runs while drawing 38 walks. His offensive production was part of a larger team effort that scored 437 runs, tying for third most in the country.

Kamp and Justin Terhaar were McGivney IHSBCA All-State selections. Kamp is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

On the pitching side, Kamp was a workhorse for the team, starting the state championship game and compiling an 8-1 record with a 1.09 earned run average. He struck out 54 batters and walked 11, often pitching deep into games and facing the toughest opponents. Erwin noted that Kamp usually pitched in the back half of the week and praised his durability and effectiveness.

“Kannon did a great job,” Erwin said. “He will go deep in games and take on the toughest opponents. SIUE is a good spot for him to continue to play baseball in college.”

Erwin expressed enthusiasm about following the progress of his former players at the collegiate level. “I love to watch him play. It’s good to see what guys do in college,” he said.

Kamp’s combination of hitting and pitching helped McGivney achieve a remarkable season and positioned him for continued success as he moves on to play college baseball.

