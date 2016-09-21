Bryiana Lynn Meisenheimer
Name: Bryiana Lynn Meisenheimer
Parents: Jennifer and Clifford Meisenheimer of Alton
Birth weight: 6 lbs 4 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 10:04 PM
Date: September 15, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Curtis (8); Kaelee (8)
Grandparents: Ronda Bailie, Bunker Hill; Diana Lankford, Bunker Hill; Patricia & Kevin Unthank, Otterville; Mitchell Meisenheimer, deceased
Great Grandparents: Rhonda Keeney, Brighton; Clifford Meisenheimer, deceased; Zella & Edward Bailie, deceased; Patricia Young, Alton; Don Young, deceased
