Name: Bryiana Lynn Meisenheimer

Parents: Jennifer and Clifford Meisenheimer of Alton

Birth weight: 6 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 10:04 PM

Date: September 15, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Curtis (8); Kaelee (8)

Grandparents: Ronda Bailie, Bunker Hill; Diana Lankford, Bunker Hill;  Patricia & Kevin Unthank, Otterville; Mitchell Meisenheimer, deceased

Great Grandparents: Rhonda Keeney, Brighton; Clifford Meisenheimer, deceased; Zella & Edward Bailie, deceased; Patricia Young, Alton; Don Young, deceased

