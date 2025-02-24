Bryce Andrews Murder Trial Press Conference

EDWARDSVILLE — Bryce Andrews was found guilty of all eight charges related to the homicides of his adoptive father and husband, with a judge determining that he suffers from mental illness.

The ruling was made by Judge Neil Schroeder on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, following a trial that centered on the events of February 1, 2021, when Robert “Bob” Andrews and Leonard “Jim” Ebrey were killed at their residence in Godfrey.

Andrews faced serious charges, including four counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Arson, one count of Offenses Related to Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

Despite the judge's acknowledgment of Andrews' mental health issues, Madison County State Attorney Tom Haine said that this finding would not affect the sentencing.

Bryce Andrews will be sentenced later. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, due to being convicted of murdering two victims.

Madison County Assistant State Attorney Morgan Hudson and Mike Stewart tried the case for the state.

“This defendant was shown so much love and kindness,” Haine said. “He repaid that love and kindness by murdering these victims in brutal fashion. We continue to hold the family and loved ones of Robert and Leonard in our prayers, and we hope this verdict is a step in their healing process.”

The judge rejected a defense request to find the defendant not guilty by reason of insanity.

Haine commended the work of the prosecution team and Madison County Sheriff’s Office, which led the investigation, along with other law enforcement and emergency agencies that assisted in the investigation and response, including Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Sheriff Jeff Connor said: “We are extremely pleased with the verdict today. I would like to commend the professionals involved in investigating and prosecuting this complex case. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Major Case Squad investigators, went above and beyond to methodically gather the evidence which helped solve this case and help give some closure to the family. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the family and all those who know them.”

Andrews was represented by Madison County Public defenders Ginny Smith and Mary Copeland.

Andrews requested a bench trial instead of a jury trial.

