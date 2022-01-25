ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth L. Gregory announced the promotion of Lieutenant Colonel Bryan Ludwig to the rank of Deputy Chief.

New Deputy Police Of Chief for St. Louis County Bryan Ludwig.Deputy Chief Ludwig joined the Department in 1996.

Deputy Chief Ludwig previously served in the North County Precinct, the Bureau of Professional Standards, the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy, the Bureau of Drug Enforcement, the Division of Patrol, and is currently assigned to the Office of Chief of Police.

Deputy Chief Ludwig earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Truman State University. Deputy Chief Ludwig has received 17 Department awards and commendations.

