STAUNTON – Madison Communications is proud to announce that Bryan Huffstutler has been named the World Champion at the 2025 SCTE Broadband Championship, held during TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.

Hosted by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), the Broadband Championship is the industry’s premier competition recognizing excellence in broadband technology and technical skills. This year’s event brought together 28 top competitors from SCTE chapters around the world, including 22 first-time participants, all demonstrating expertise across coax, fiber, and Cable Jeopardy events.

Bryan’s performance stood out among the best in the world. He earned third place in the Coax event and first place in Cable Jeopardy with a leading score of 2,100 points. His consistent results across all events secured him the top overall finish and the title of World Champion.

Earlier this year, Bryan qualified for the international competition by winning first place overall at the Gateway Chapter Games in St. Louis. His journey from local champion to world titleholder is a testament to his dedication, skill, and professionalism.

“This is a historic moment for both Madison Communications and the Gateway Chapter,” said Dennis Russell, Manager of Technical Operations at Madison Communications. “Bryan’s achievement represents the best of our industry, and we couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and commitment he brings to our team every day.”

As part of his win, Bryan’s name will be engraved on the official SCTE Broadband Championship trophy, which is being retired after this year and placed on display at The Cable Center Cable Museum on the campus of the University of Denver.

The 2025 Broadband Championship was made possible through the efforts of SCTE volunteers, judges, and chapter leaders, along with the generous support of sponsors including AFL, Viavi, UCL Swift, and Altec.

Everyone at Madison Communications congratulates Bryan on this incredible achievement and thanks the SCTE for hosting an event that continues to celebrate innovation, teamwork, and excellence in broadband.

