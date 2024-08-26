GRANITE CITY – On June 29, 2024, officers from the Granite City Police Department responded to a call at Gateway Regional Medical Center regarding an unconscious and non-breathing infant. The infant, who had been transported from a residence in the 2100 block of Bryan Avenue, was pronounced deceased by hospital staff upon arrival.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office, the Southern Illinois Child Death Investigation Task Force, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit were subsequently involved to assist with the investigation. According to Major Gary Brooks of the Granite City Police Department, the investigation identified two persons of interest whose actions were determined to have led to the infant’s death. On August 22, 2024, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office issued charges against Sarrah M. Cheung and Patrick L. Godfrey.

Both individuals face one count of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. The warrants for their arrest were signed by The Honorable Judge Amy Maher. As of the time of the press release, Cheung and Godfrey are not in custody. The Granite City Police Department has stated that no further comments will be made regarding the investigation.

