BRUSSELS - There was pride showing last Wednesday, Feb. 1, on national college signing day at Brussels. Two Brussels Raiders volleyball girls signed letters of intent to continue their careers in college.

Allison Klaas, a 5-foot-9-inch middle hitter, and Grace Stephens, a 5-6 outside hitter, both signed with Lewis and Clark Community College.

Klaas, a three-year varsity starter and Stephens, a four-year varsity starter were Pike County Conference and Pike County All-Tournament Team members this past fall.

Brussels High School just completed its fourth year of varsity competition in the IHSA volleyball series. The Raiders won the Pike County Conference regular season title and PCC tournament championship before making it to the regional finals in postseason play.