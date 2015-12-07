Brussels slips by Metro East Lutheran girls
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRUSSELS 70, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 55: Senior Karley Schley scored 19 points but Brussels defeated Metro East Lutheran 70-55 in Brussels Saturday afternoon.
A 23-14 third term helped the Raiders get over the line over the Knights.
Freshman Ellen Schulte added 17 points and senior Abby Yurchuck 12 as the Knights fell to 3-3 on the season.
Baylee Kiel led the Raiders with 24 points, with Alexa Pikesley adding 10.
The Knights open their Prairie State Conference season with a Monday night home game against Nokomis.
