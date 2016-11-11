BRUSSELS - Brussels Community Unit School District 42 had an incident on Tuesday, Nov. 8, where they locked the school down and the students had an altered schedule due to what Superintendent Dr. Mark Martin called “a threatening text message” to one of the staff members.

“Someone out in the community sent a text message to one of the teachers and she took it as threatening,” he said. “She took the information to the principal who notified me. For safety, we locked all school building doors and notified the Calhoun Sheriff’s office. The sheriff responded quickly to investigate the situation. During the investigation, we kept all the students in place, delaying our lunch shifts.”

Martin continued: “Students were supervised by teachers and administrators as we were advised to go ahead with serving lunch. Shortly after lunch, the sheriff told us that we could return to normal operation. Since this is an early dismissal day, he stayed with us until the end of the school day. Our students responded very well as we quickly altered our daily schedule. We appreciate their cooperation as we worked together to make sure that everyone remained safe at school.”

Martin also serves as the Brussels Elementary principal. He said the sheriff dealt with the person who sent the inappropriate text message who hopefully has seen the error of his or her ways.

“The sheriff was great and he handled the situation,” Martin said. “We had the safety of our students and staff as our first priority.”

