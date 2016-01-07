COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the OPENING of the following roads: Brussels Ferry is now running; IL 100 from Kampsville to the Pike County Line is open.

These roads are still CLOSED due to the major flooding within the area: IL 3 truck bypass in Chester; Kaskaskia Street in Chester; IL 143 west of IL 255 in the Wood River Area; IL 100 from Rt 3 to IL 16 is open to local traffic only; IL 100 north of Pike County line to Pearl, IL (District 6) remains closed to through traffic; IL 100/96 intersection; and US 67 southbound into Missouri is closed at the Clark Bridge over the Mississippi (northbound is still open); and IL 3 near Cora remains closed for flood clean-up.

All flood control gates are now open. Within the next 24 hours, the Rivers forecast suggests no further closures will be needed within District 8.

The Department will continue monitoring State roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Flooding has or will require closure of State Highways and Ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers as well as several creeks and streams. Over the next several days, we will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website, http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures, for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/ . For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

