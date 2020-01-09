BRUSSELS – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced that the Brussels Ferry will be closed on Thursday, January 16, 2020, between 9 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., weather permitting.

IDOT said this work is necessary to do ferry ramp repairs and it will only be closed during the above hours for one day.

No traffic will be allowed to cross the river during this timeframe, therefore, motorists should seek alternate routes.

The contractor on this project is St. Louis Bridge Construction Co. of Arnold, MO.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.