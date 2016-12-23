EDWARDSVILLE - Baylee Kiel closed in on Brussels’ all-time girls basketball scoring record in a 60-48 win over Metro East Lutheran on Thursday night at Hooks Gym.

Kiel needs just six points to top Jessica Kamp’s all-time scoring record of 1,760 points. She currently has 1,755 points.

Sami Kasting had a scoring hand throughout, with 23 points for Metro East Lutheran to lead all scorers.

Kasting was 10 of 17 from the field. Ellen Schulte added eight points for the Knights, Ashlee Robinson added seven points.

Madison Wilman added 14 points for Brussels, while Grace Stephens scored in double figures with 12. Alexa Pikesley had seven points and Josie Schultz added five points.

Doug Meyer, the Brussels head girls coach, said it is almost a certainty that Kiel will top the all-time record against Taylorville in the Jerseyville Tourney on Tuesday. Wilman crept within about 100 points of 1,000 points for her career, Meyer said.

Meyer said he thought his girls showed a lot of composure in the fourth quarter, outscoring MELHS after a slow third quarter.

“Metro East Lutheran is pretty decent,” he said. “They have lost a lot of close games. Baylee and two other of our girls weren’t feeling well, but they hung in there and didn’t want me to take them out of the game. They wanted to stay in the game and win.”

MELHS head girls coach Rob Stock said his team definitely came back in the second half, outscoring Brussels 15-9.

Brussels outscored MELHS 17-15 in the fourth quarter. Brussels broke out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and scored 14 points to MELHS' 8 in the second period.

“We definitely played really well in the second half,” Stock said. “We showed a lot of resiliency after we dug ourselves in a big hole. We are getting better every game and will continue to improve as the girls learn to play together.”

Brussels improved to 8-1; the Knights fell to 3-7 on the year.

