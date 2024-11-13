BRUSSELS — Brussels CUSD #42 today celebrates our staff and students as the Illinois State Board of Education releases the 2024 Illinois Report Card, a detailed look at student performance data from the 2023-24 school year.

Our students achieved above the state average in all areas. These gains reflect the district’s investments in staff professional development, college and career readiness and student achievement.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our staff’s dedication to meeting the needs of each student in and out of the classroom has led to our high school being one of the top 10% in the state,” said Superintendent Dr. Nancy Bitner. “Our elementary school is building strong foundations that contributed to both the high school’s exemplary designation and their own commendable designation. At Brussels we have placed a high value on meeting every student where they are and providing support to ensure they are meeting their full potential.”

Brussels also saw no underperforming groups of students last year, indicating that students are continuing to rebound from the pandemic, thanks to the dedication and commitment of Brussel’s outstanding teachers, families, and community partners.

One component of the School Report Card is the annual summative designation. Illinois is required by federal accountability law to assign each school a descriptor of how well it is meeting the needs of its students. This designation is based on several indicators of academic performance. This year Brussels High School is Exemplary (top 10% in state) and Brussels Elementary School is Commendable (the second highest designation).

In addition to its impressive achievements in the past year, Brussels is committed to continuous school improvement. In the upcoming school year, our educators and administrators look forward to focusing on SEL, community engagement and culture/climate improvements, through a $138,000 Stronger Connections Grant from ISBE. Brussels will engage parents, families, and community partners in its ongoing efforts to continue the traditional of a high quality education.