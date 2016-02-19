ALTON - The annual Eva A. McDonald Women’s History Coalition Annual Brunch is set for 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, at the Atrium Hotel in Alton.

The theme of the event is to form a more perfect union honoring women in public service and government, organizer Margarette Trushel, of Oasis Women’s Center, said. Coffee will be served at 8:30 a.m. on March 5, followed by brunch and the program from 9 to 11 a.m.

“We will present two Women Who Make a Difference Awards to Gay Bryant and Debra J. Pitts,” Trushel said. “The program will be Joanne Lenhardt portraying settler Ann Gillham, who lived in Madison County in the 1800 era.”

Brunch music will be provided by Gigi Darr; entertainment will be by gospel singer Olivia Neal.

Mayor Brant Walker will be there to present a proclamation in honor of Women’s History Month, Trushel said.

Deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 29.

Trushel said this event is always one she looks forward to in the community and this year’s program should be interesting to those who attend. Tickets are $13.50.

For more information, contact Trushel at (618) 465-1978.

