Jerseyville Panthers at CM Eagles Football

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BETHALTO - Jersey quarterback Jaxon Brunaugh ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns and also was 10-of-15 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns as Jersey won its Mississippi Valley Conference opener over Civic Memorial at Hauser Field in Bethalto.

Both teams are now 2-2 overall as the conference season gets underway.

Brunaugh threw 46 yards to John Paul Vogel for one touchdown, then passed 67 yards to Aiden Chandler for a second score at the end of the first quarter. Brunaugh also had touchdown runs of six and 91 yards, while Evan Cheek ran for 144 yards and a 38-yard run for a score.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sincere Carter also had a six-yard touchdown run for the Panthers.

Eagle quarterback Jack Piening was 14-for-24 passing for 220 yards and a 59-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Holkamp, and a nine-yard strike to Parker Parnell.

CM also had a Reed Wallace 40-yard field goal for its only other score.

The Panthers play at home against Triad next Friday, while the Eagles go on the road to meet Mascoutah. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Hill Has Unbelivable Performance, Runs For 436 Yards, State Final Record Seven TDs, Althoff Wins Class 1A Title 57-14 Over Lena-Winslow
Nov 29, 2024
Woods Runs For 113 Yards, Three Touchdowns, Lyons Throws For Two, Key Bennett Touchdown Helps Give Flyers Class 6A Championship Over Geneva
Dec 1, 2024
Martin Scores Three Touchdowns, Woods Twice, Lyons Throws For Two Scores, Flyers Take 48-0 Win Over Richards
Nov 25, 2024
Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup
5 days ago
Bennett Scores Four TDs, Martin Scores Twice, Lyons Throws For Four Scores As Flyers Win At Chatham Glenwood 58-14
Nov 18, 2024

 