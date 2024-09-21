Jerseyville Panthers at CM Eagles Football

BETHALTO - Jersey quarterback Jaxon Brunaugh ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns and also was 10-of-15 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns as Jersey won its Mississippi Valley Conference opener over Civic Memorial at Hauser Field in Bethalto.

Both teams are now 2-2 overall as the conference season gets underway.

Brunaugh threw 46 yards to John Paul Vogel for one touchdown, then passed 67 yards to Aiden Chandler for a second score at the end of the first quarter. Brunaugh also had touchdown runs of six and 91 yards, while Evan Cheek ran for 144 yards and a 38-yard run for a score.

Sincere Carter also had a six-yard touchdown run for the Panthers.

Eagle quarterback Jack Piening was 14-for-24 passing for 220 yards and a 59-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Holkamp, and a nine-yard strike to Parker Parnell.

CM also had a Reed Wallace 40-yard field goal for its only other score.

The Panthers play at home against Triad next Friday, while the Eagles go on the road to meet Mascoutah. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

