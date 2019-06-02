BOSTON 7, ST. LOUIS 2 (BOS LEADS 2-1): The Boston Bruins scored four times on the power play, and chased St. Louis Blues starter Jordan Binnington with four goals in a five-shot span in the second period as the Bruins defeated the Blues 7-2 in game three of the 2019 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Final Saturday night at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Blues, hosting their first game in the Final since May 5, 1970, also against the Bruins, gave up a 3-0 lead at the end of the first period, and never was in the game as Boston took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Bruins scored first on the power play at 10:47 of the first period when Patrice Bergeron deflected a Torey Krug wrist shot past Binnington to give Boston a 1-0 lead, the seventh consecutive game where the Bruins scored a power-play goal. It became 2-0 at 17:40 when Charlie Coyle scored, and before the end of the first period, at 19:50, Krug scored off a wrist shot past a screen to make it 3-0. The Blues challenged the goal, claiming off-side, but video replays from the Toronto Situation Room showed the puck was passed in by a St. Louis player, negating an off-side and upholding the goal.

The Blues were assessed a penalty for delay of game, and David Pastrnak scored 41 seconds into the second period on the ensuing power play to make it 4-0 for Boston. Ivan Barbashev scored at 11:05 off a goalmouth scramble to make it 4-1 and give the Blues some hope, but Krug scored his second goal of the game at 12:12 to restore Boston’s four-goal lead at 5-1. Binnington was pulled for the first time in his short career in favor of Jake Allen, making his first home appearance since Jan. 8.

Article continues after sponsor message

Colton Parayko scored on a Blues power play at 5:24 to make it 5-2 and again give the Blues and their raucous fans some life, but an empty-net goal by Noel Acciari at 18:12 and a fourth power play goal from Marcus Johansson at 18:35 made the final 7-2 score.

Binnington stopped 14 Boston shots before being pulled, and Allen made three saves for the Bruins, while Tuukka Rask had 27 saves for Boston. Krug, with a goal and three assists, became the first Bruins player ever to have four points in a Stanley Cup Final game, while Bergeron had three points, Krug and Bergeron’s points all coming on the Boston power play.

The Bruins at six-of-14 on the power play in the series, and in its last seven games are 13-of-29.

Game four of the series will be played Monday night at Enterprise Center before shifting back to Boston’s TD Garden for game five Thursday night. If game six is needed, it will be played at Enterprise Center next Sunday, June 9, and a seventh and deciding game will be Wednesday, June 12 at Boston. All games will face-off at 7 p.m. and televised on the NBC Television Network nationally and on KSDK locally.

More like this: