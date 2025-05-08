EDWARDSVILLE – Bruce Holland, founder and CEO of Holland Construction Services (HCS), has been named the 2025 recipient of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering Distinguished Service Award. Holland will receive this prestigious award for decades of dedication to the Metro East region and the SIUE community.

Holland’s leadership in construction, local innovation, student mentorship and advancement of the University will be formally recognized during the School’s Commencement Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Since founding HCS in 1986, Holland has grown the company into one of the Midwest’s most respected construction firms, dedicated to creating not only structures but relationships and trust. Holland has been a key friend to SIUE’s School of Engineering and students.

“It’s been a great place for us to get qualified people for our industry,” Holland said of SIUE. “We’ve had a lot of interns and alums come through, and many of them are now leaders in our company.”

Approximately one-third of HCS’s staff are SIUE graduates, including two principal partners, Mike Marchal (’94) and Doug Weber (’98). The firm continues to actively recruit and mentor SIUE students, offering internships that often grow into full-time roles.

Holland remains focused on the development of SIUE students and is eager to mentor. “Reach out. Show up. Build relationships with your professors,” he advised students hoping to enter the field. “And don’t be afraid to ask for help. Most businesspeople want to help others grow.”

To future entrepreneurs, his message is clear: “Work harder and smarter than anyone else. Be open to new ideas. Don’t fear failure, learn from it and most importantly, create a company culture that puts people first.”

In 2021, under Holland’s leadership as the chair of the Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program, SICAP gifted $500,000 to endow the first professorship in SIUE’s Construction Management Department. The endowment reflects Holland’s belief in not only preparing the next generation of construction professionals, but in transforming the quality and longevity of their education.

“Our goal was to do more, to give back in a way that had long-term impact,” Holland noted. “This endowment is already making a difference.”

When asked about receiving the Distinguished Service Award Holland was surprised. “There are others who deserve it more, I’m sure,” he said. “But I’m honored. I truly have a high regard for SIUE and especially the engineering school. They’ve been wonderful partners through the years.”

The Distinguished Service Award reflects not only Holland’s business accomplishments but his dedication to elevating the region as well as future generations of SIUE students.

