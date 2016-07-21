http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/16-7-18-Isaac-Bruce.mp3

(Busch Stadium) St. Louis Rams great Isaac Bruce was on hand Thursday night to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals concluded their series against the San Diego Padres.

Bruce will be joined by several of his former teammates this weekend for a special “Legends of the Dome” flag football game to benefit the Isaac Bruce Foundation.

Besides Isaac, the lineup of players includes: Kurt Warner, Torry Holt, Aenas Williams, Az Hakim, Ricky Proehl, Marc Bulger, Mike Jones, Ernie Conwell, Roland Williams, D’Marco Farr, Jeff Wilkins, Andy McCollum, Adam Timmerman, Pisa Tinoisamoa, Chris Draft, Dre Bly, Keith Lyle, Fred Miller, Arlen Harris, Dane Looker, Chris Massey, Ray Agnew, Wayne Gandy, and Orlando Pace.

Pace will be honored at half time for his upcoming NFL Hall of Fame induction.

So just how will the Greatest Show on Turf be divided up into teams? Who will be play for Coach Dick Vermiel or Coach Mike Martz? Who will catch the passes from Warner or Bulger? Could Isaac line up against, instead of alongside, Holt??

“You know what, I’m kind of keeping that close to my vest,” laughed Bruce. “I’m not going to divulge that information right until game night. I’m kind of keeping the guys antsy, making sure they’re in shape. I get to choose to see who’s looking good, who’s not looking good–so all the good looking guys will be on my team.”

Bruce recently finished up a free football clinic for about 600 kids in St. Louis–which also included some life lessons to go with the game instruction.

“The foundation is all about education,” explained Bruce. “We’re all about getting students back to their cities where they study with our Flight 300 program. It’s something that’s very dear to my heart, just helping others and being that positive impact that we should be in the communities that served us so well.”

Tickets are still available at $15 and $20 via Ticketmaster or can be purchased directly at Dom box office between 11a-4pm.

Gates will open at 12:30pm on Saturday with kickoff set for 2pm.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI

