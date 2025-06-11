PIASA — Kailyn Broyles had a standout season for the Southwestern girls softball team in 2025, making significant contributions both on and off the field.

Broyles, a freshman, was praised by her coach, Abby Edwards, who highlighted her leadership qualities and athletic versatility. Edwards described Broyles as an excellent basketball player who transitioned seamlessly from the basketball court to the softball diamond.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“She is a tremendous leader in general,” Edwards said.

Broyles is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

In addition to her leadership, Broyles was one of the better hitters for the Piasa Birds this season. Her defensive skills were also notable, as reflected in her fielding percentage of .991. Edwards expressed optimism about Broyles’ future in the sport, indicating that her potential is exceptionally bright.

Southwestern’s softball team benefited from Broyles’ strong performance throughout the 2025 season as she established herself as a key player for the program.

More like this: