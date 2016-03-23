Listen to the story

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

REDBIRDS HAVE OUTSTANDING MEET: Alton's girls track team had an outstanding performance at Saturday's Michael Rodgers Invitational at McCluer South-Berkley High School in St. Louis County.

LaJarvia Brown paced the team, winning the 100 hurdles in school record time of 14.59, the triple jump in 40-8, and long jump in 18-6. Teammate Katie Manns captured first in the high jump at 5-0.

While team scores were not kept, Alton High School Head Girls Track Coach Terry Mitchell said unofficial scores indicated the Redbirds would have scored 123 points.

Here's a look at Alton's results from the meet:

4X800 RELAY: Fourth in 11:33.7 (A. Goner, Kel. Mans, Te. Moss, D. Smith); sixth in 12:26.8 (A. Moss, B. Heinemeier, C. Landon, TyA. Holloway)

100 HURDLES: LaJarvia Brown, first in 14.59 seconds (School record for event)

100 METERS: J. Epps, second in 12.32 seconds; TyR. Holloway, fifth in 12.53 seconds; D. Lacey, sixth in 12.63 seconds

4X200 RELAY: Third in 1:49.25 (J. Mans, K. Mans, C. Hickman, D. Lacey); eighth in 1:54.66 (TyR. Holloway, R. Valyo, A. Moss, A. Goner)

4X100 RELAY: Second in 49.23 seconds (J. Epps, D. Lacey, C. Hickman, LaJarvia Brown); eighth in 53.53 seconds (TyR. Holloway, R. Valyo, B. Landon, K. Mans)

400 METERS: B. Landon, seventh in 1:08.9; TyA. Holloway, 1:12.8

300 HURDLES: D. Smith, fourth in 51.21 seconds

800 METERS: Kel. Mans, third in 2:34.0; B. Heinemeier, 3:16.0

200 METERS: J. Epps, third in 26.89 seconds; D. Lacey, fourth in 27.09 seconds; Ty.R Holloway, sixth in 27.74 seconds

4X400 RELAY: Sixth in 4:33.78 (K. Mans, Te. Moss, Kel. Mans, A. Goner); 4:53.39 (A. Moss, TyA. Holloway, B. Landon, D. Smith)

TRIPLE JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, first – 40 feet, 8 inches; R. Valyo, seventh – 29-4

DISCUS THROW: K. Freeman, seventh – 82-2; B. Thurman, 72-0; H. Hamilton, 52-0; A. James, no distance

SHOT PUT: J. Wagner, second – 39.5; C. Buckingham, fourth – 37-11; B. Thurmand, 27-6; A. James, no distance

HIGH JUMP: Ka. Mans, first – 5-0; A Goner, 4-2

LONG JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, first – 18-6; R. Valyo, third - 14-8

