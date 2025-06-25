Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – Ward 4 Alderwoman Rosie Brown spoke highly of the Alton Police Department’s effectiveness in getting guns “off the street” at this week’s City Council meeting.

Brown, who has been a consistent and vocal advocate for reducing gun violence in the city throughout past council meetings, said last month’s results were “encouraging.”

“I would like to commend them [the Alton Police Department] with the number of guns that they got off the street last month,” Brown said. “It’s very encouraging to see that those guns are being confiscated.”

Police Chief Jarrett Ford said keeping weapons off the streets and out of criminals’ hands is a top priority for his department. Brown further congratulated the chief on a “job well done.”

“They did a great job last month – they really got their hands on a lot of illegal guns and took them off the streets,” Ford said. “I know that’s a primary focus for them and for me, so I like to see the results that are happening.”

Alderman John Meehan asked if most of the weapons seized came from Alton citizens or from out-of-town or even Missouri residents. Ford said each of the weapons seized over the past month have been possessed by Alton area residents, or former Alton residents who have since moved outside city limits.

A full recording of the June 25, 2025 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

